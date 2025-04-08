LONDON, April 8 — Thibaut Courtois declared himself “fully fit” for the first leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal today.

The Belgium international goalkeeper, 32, has missed the past three matches for the Spanish team with an injury.

But speaking Monday, on the eve of his side’s match at the Emirates, Courtois said: “I am fully fit and I feel good.

“It was not a big issue so I could train in the gym, and I have been on the pitch for the last day so I feel fine and 100 percent.”

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was forced to play 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez in Real’s surprise 2-1 La Liga defeat to Valencia at the weekend after Courtois’ deputy, Andriy Lunin, also picked up an injury.

“I have a lot of respect for Arsenal and a lot of friends who support Arsenal,” said Courtois, who played for Chelsea before his move to Spain in 2018.

“I know they have been doing great and have been close to winning the Premier League.

“They play well, have a young team and a nice blend of experienced players, too. They defend well, press high, are good at the low block and are quick on the counter and have players who can score easily.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said earlier on Monday that his team’s match at the Emirates against the 15-time European champions was the biggest of his career so far.

The Spaniard has been at the Gunners for five years, and while he has transformed them into Premier League challengers, the 2020 FA Cup remains his sole triumph.

But Ancelotti said Arteta had taken his team to the “top of Europe”.

“He’s built a complete team,” said the Italian. “There aren’t many teams that I would say are complete in Europe.

“There are lots of teams who do certain things very well but there aren’t many that do everything as well as Arsenal do.

“He’s doing a fantastic job. He is near the top of the Premier League, he’s in the quarter-final of the Champions League.” — AFP