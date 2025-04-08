HONG KONG, April 8 — Manchester United will play friendly matches in Malaysia and Hong Kong three days after the end of the Premier League season, the club said Tuesday.

Ruben Amorim’s side will face an ASEAN All-Star XI team in Kuala Lumpur on May 28 and the Hong Kong representatives on May 30.

They will finish what has been another disappointing Premier League campaign on May 25 at home to Aston Villa.

United last visited Asia when they played Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022.

They will take part in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Chief executive Omar Berrada said: “Importantly, tour fixtures drive significant additional revenue which help make the club stronger, allowing us to keep investing in success on the pitch.”

Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool previously announced they will visit Hong Kong in July.

United, who currently languish 13th in the Premier League, last visited the Chinese city in 2013.

The Hong Kong team is managed by former United youth team player Ashley Westwood and is ranked 153rd in the world. — AFP