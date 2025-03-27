PARIS, March 27 — Three-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar will race the notorious Paris-Roubaix, known as the ‘Hell of the North’ for its treacherous cobbled mining roads, for the first time, his team UAE announced yesterday.

Of the five big one-day races known as ‘Monuments’, Paris-Roubaix is the least suited to the Slovenian’s slender frame and adding that title would confirm his growing status as one of the all-time greats.

He will be the first reigning Tour de France champion to tackle what is often a mudfest since Greg Lemond in 1991 — the American finished 55th.

Cycling legends Bernard Hinault and Eddy Merckx also tried to win the one-day race in 1982 and 1975 respectively, a year after winning the Tour de France.

Neither was successful although Merckx finished second, edged out on the line by Roger De Vlaeminck. However, they both achieved perhaps an even greater feat in landing the two races in the same year, with Merckx doing the double in 1970 and Hinault in 1981.

Victory on April 13 would set Pogacar up nicely to join that elite duo.

He already has seven Monument victories to his credit, including the 2023 Tour of Flanders.

Pogacar has also won Il Lombardia each of the last four years and Liege-Bastogne-Liege twice.

“It was initially planned for Tadej Pogacar to participate in both the E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem,” read UAE’s statement.

“However, after discussions with the team, it has been decided that he will adjust his calendar to focus on the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix instead, aiming for peak form in those iconic races.”

The change of plan is a victory for Pogacar, who has said he prefers the one-day races to multi-stage ones, as he had argued to compete in the Paris-Roubaix, against the wishes of the team directors who were concerned about the possibility of injury.

‘Huge moment’

Paris-Roubaix is considered the most dangerous race of them all owing to its six million cobble stones, many of them uneven, which has resulted in serious injuries to the riders.

Mauro Gianetti, UAE team manager, highlighted their concerns for the best paid member of the peloton—he is believed to earn 8 million euros ($8.6 million) a year—in the one-day races after he had fallen in the Strade Bianche before getting back up to win it.

“A bad fall could put a question mark over his competing in the Tour de France and maybe the rest of the season,” said Gianetti.

“He has enough time in his career to ride in the Paris-Roubaix.”

However, his decision, after finishing third in the Milan-San Remo, delighted Paris-Roubaix race director Thierry Gouvenou.

“It is a huge moment for cycling,” said Gouvenou.

“It has been a long time since we had a Tour de France winner who is a genuine contender to win the Paris-Roubaix.

“He is going to face a challenge suited to his talent.”

Gouvenou, though, believes Pogacar is up against it with rivals like Milan-San Remo winner Mathieu van der Poel, Belgian Wout Van Aert and Italy’s Filippo Ganna.

“If Van der Poel is at the top of his game, it will be very difficult for Pogacar,” said Gouvenou.

“He is going to race on a route that is not suited to him.

“If ever he wins Paris-Roubaix it will be against the odds. But that is what we all expect: to see champions up against it.

“This race could make him even greater than he is now.”

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said Pogacar’s bid was a bold move.

“That he dares take this risk in a year he wants to win the Tour is a bold move. It’ll be a hell of a fight. I can’t wait to see it.” — AFP