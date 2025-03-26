PETALING JAYA, March 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given the green light and opportunity to Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz to take over as the new President of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) for the 2025-2029 term.

The development was confirmed by Tengku Zafrul who informed that Anwar had considered his nomination to steer BAM as his term as minister will end this December.

“I would also like to thank the Prime Minister who has agreed for me to be given the opportunity to become the President of BAM.

“He (the Prime Minister) gave consideration, since I am a minister until December, so after that I can focus on BAM,” he told reporters after the Iftar Kasih Ukhwah Programme organised by Yayasan TZA at the Kelana Jaya Community College (KKKJ), here, yesterday.

Last August, the Cabinet had decided that members of the government administration including ministers and deputy ministers should not contest for positions in any sports association.

Earlier yesterday, BAM Acting President Datuk V. Subramaniam announced that the majority of BAM council members had reached a consensus to nominate Tengku Zafrul as the new president.

Subramaniam said the nomination reflected the need for strong and stable leadership to drive the association forward.

The BAM election is scheduled to take place on May 10 during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the country’s badminton governing body.

Through a post on page X, Tengku Zafrul, who accepted the nomination, was overwhelmed by the recognition of BAM in nominating him as well as the trust given to him to lead the association.

Earlier, Tengku Zafrul was almost appointed as BAM president to replace Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, who initially planned to resign early last year.

However, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh had asked Mohamad Norza to reconsider the decision and remain in office until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

When the 2024 Olympics in Paris had ended, the BAM appointed Subramaniam as acting president until the AGM in May. — Bernama