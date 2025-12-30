KUANTAN, Dec 30 — The Kertau–Kuala Wau road in Chenor, near Maran has been temporarily closed for heavy vehicles following a sinkhole incident at Kampung Peijing, Chenor, yesterday.

Maran District Police Headquarters in a Facebook post informed that the incident occurred due to soil settlement and movement at the base culvert section, resulting in road damage spanning approximately 30 meters.

“The Public Works Department (JKR) is currently carrying out repair works at the affected location to ensure the safety of road users.

“For the time being, a one-way lane remains accessible to light vehicles; however, heavy vehicles are prohibited from passing through the area until repair works are completed,” the statement added.

In relation to this, road users are advised to exercise caution when passing through the affected area and are encouraged to use the Chenor-Gambang-Chini alternative route if necessary. — Bernama