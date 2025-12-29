KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The implementation of community service orders for habitual litter offenders is seen as an appropriate deterrent measure, but the ultimate solution to the nation’s cleanliness issues lies in strengthening civic education.

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said that while punishment in the form of shaming or public humiliation for habitual offenders is long overdue, it does not guarantee a long-term shift in societal attitude.

According to Lee, apart from enforcement, the key to shaping a clean society that does not litter indiscriminately is a high level of civic awareness, which must be cultivated from an early stage.

“Even if you keep imposing fines on them (offenders), they don’t bother. Some might pay, some don’t. This acts more as a deterrent for certain people, but it is still not the solution to the problem. The solution lies in education, and it must be emphasised, beginning from school,” he told Bernama.

On Saturday, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming issued a final reminder that the community service order for littering offences will come into force on January 1, 2026, as part of stricter enforcement against littering in public places.

Nga said enforcement officers have been instructed to uphold the new law, which aims to strengthen public cleanliness and civic responsibility.

“Anyone, including foreigners, who throws rubbish in public places will be fined RM2,000 and sentenced to 12 hours of public cleansing work,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Lee said that while public service is a suitable method to instil discipline among stubborn offenders who ignore fines, he cautioned that its enforcement must be executed properly and fairly by the relevant authorities.

He noted that aside from the ministry’s initiatives, local authorities must also play their part by ensuring sufficient manpower is deployed on the ground to enforce the order effectively.

Citing Japan as an example, Lee said the country’s success in maintaining cleanliness is not merely due to laws, but stems from a mindset nurtured from a young age.

“In Japan, when you walk along the streets, you will find that there are hardly any rubbish bins. People there have reached a stage where if they have waste paper with them, they simply keep it in their pocket until they find a proper place to dispose of it,” he said.

Lee also emphasised that integrity is a critical element in this issue, noting that individuals should not litter even when no one is watching.

“Civic education is the key to all this, and there is no better place to instil it than in schools - to teach children from a young age to care for and love the environment, and not to do anything that would pollute it,” he added. — Bernama