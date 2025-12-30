BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 30 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a man reported missing while fishing near Jalan Ban Sungai Belanak, Juru, here since Saturday has been suspended pending new leads.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations John Sagun Francis said the department received a call from the police at 5.36 pm on Saturday to locate Ariff Aiman Ishak, 23, who was reported missing.

“JBPM’s operations centre received a call from the police informing that a man had gone missing while fishing, and the complainant said his brother hadn’t returned home.

“He also confirmed that his brother’s helmet and fishing equipment were still on the platform. Fearing that his brother had gone missing, he lodged a police report,” John said in a statement last night.

He said firefighters have conducted the SAR operation since Saturday, but the victim has yet to be found. The SAR operation was halted at 6.30 pm today.

“The Royal Malaysia Police operations commander said the search for the missing man, feared to have drowned, has been temporarily suspended and will resume if new leads emerge,” he added. — Bernama