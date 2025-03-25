KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) appears to be heading to a leadership transition with the majority of its council members reaching a consensus to nominate Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as the next president for the 2025-2029 term.

The announcement was made by BAM acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam who stressed the importance of strong and stable leadership to drive the association forward.

“In consideration of what is best for BAM, I am pleased to inform you that the majority of us (BAM) have reached a consensus to nominate Tengku Zafrul for the post of president in the upcoming BAM election,” he said during a press conference at Academy Badminton Malaysia today.

Subramaniam confirmed that Tengku Zafrul has been informed of the decision and has agreed to the appointment.

“I have served in the badminton fraternity from 1988. I am not new to the field, right? So I am always a very contended person. I want to see BAM grow, not individual. So, when we look at the larger picture, we looked at it very carefully.

“I have agreed that only the right person should lead BAM. We are there, we will be there to assist. So it is not individual interest. So on that purposes, I think Tengku Zafrul would be the right candidate to be the president for the upcoming election,” he said. — Bernama