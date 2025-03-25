ALOR SETAR, March 25 — Cash-strapped Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) players, coaches and officials breathed a sigh of relief after receiving donations through the Kedah Football Players’ Aidilfitri Fund here today.

The total contribution of about RM200,000 was presented by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail during a ceremony held at a leading hotel here.

Saifuddin Nasution said the donation was expected to relieve some of the pain and hardship of the players’ and team officials due to salary arrears that has prolonged for up to 10 months now.

“We managed to raise RM200,000 as of noon yesterday, I am grateful that this initiative can help ease their financial burden. Imagine a week of uncertain Raya preparations as a result of not getting a monthly salary for quite a long time,” he said after presenting the donation here today.

The fund came through the effort of three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help ease the burden of players and officials ahead of the Aidilfitri celebrations.

The NGOs are the Rangkaian Anak Darulaman Se-Malaysia (RADA), Pertubuhan Sukarelawan Rakyat Aman (SUARA) and Persatuan Anak Darulaman Malaysia (ADAM).

The KDA FC faced a financial crisis that worsened to the point where the team’s players and officials faced almost a year’s salary arrears and are currently in 11th place in the Super League.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said he had held discussions with KDA FC owner Tan Sri Dr. Mohd Daud Bakar to discuss the direction of the club.

“The previous meeting was driven by my interest in football and the Kedah state team,” said Saifuddin who did not elaborate on the details of the discussion.

He added that he understands the difficult moments that Mohd Daud is going through who is managing the KDA FC team at the moment. — Bernama