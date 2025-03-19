BEIJING, March 19 — A “more united” and confident China will be driven by a sense of revenge when they face Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier tomorrow striker Zhang Yuning has said.

China lost their opening three games in the decisive third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America, including a 2-1 home defeat to the Saudis.

Saudi Arabia had Mohamed Kanno sent off in the 19th minute in Dalian but fought back from a man and a goal down to snatch victory in the 90th minute.

Branko Ivankovic’s China then beat Indonesia and Bahrain to reignite their hopes of reaching the World Cup for only the second time in their history.

“Everyone is looking forward to a very exciting match, especially because the home match was disappointing,” Zhang told reporters ahead of the clash in Riyadh.

“We will fight hard from the first minute because now we have the belief that we can win.”

The 28-year-old Beijing Guoan forward added: “The team has become more united. After experiencing a long period of failure, including three consecutive losses, everyone is on the same page and I think right now we are in a very united state.”

The top two teams from the three Asian qualifying groups will qualify for the World Cup.

China are bottom of the six sides in Group C with four games to go but they are level on six points with Bahrain, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

Japan are runaway leaders on 16 points, with Australia currently in the all-important second place on seven points.

After the Saudi game, China host Australia on Tuesday in another crucial showdown.

Ivankovic named Brazil-born midfielder Serginho in his squad for the first time.

Teenage prospects Wang Yudong and Liu Chengyu are also in the squad as Ivankovic attempts to add some firepower to a team that struggles for goals.

“I think these new players, including younger players, will bring a lot of energy,” said Zhang.

“They are also fearless and will contribute significantly to the team.” — AFP