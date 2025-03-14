BIRMINGHAM, March 14 — Malaysia’s campaign at the 2025 All England Badminton Championships came to a disappointing end after both Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie suffered quarter-final defeats at the Utilita Arena.

The nation’s final hopes rested on women’s doubles pair Pearly and Thinaah, but they fell short against Japan’s Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in a tightly contested battle. The Japanese duo, known for their tactical discipline and consistency, secured a 21-17, 21-19 victory in 41 minutes.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance, the Malaysians struggled with costly errors at crucial moments, allowing Matsuyama and Shida to dictate the pace and close out both games.

In mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie faced a formidable challenge against China’s world-class pairing of Jiang Zhen Bang and Huang Dong Ping.

The Malaysians started strong, taking the opening game 21-18, but Jiang and Huang quickly turned the tide. With precise net play and relentless attacking, the Chinese pair dominated the next two games, winning 21-8, 21-10 to wrap up the match in 44 minutes.