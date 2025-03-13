KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Footballer Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim was recalled to the Malaysia squad on Thursday, nearly a year after his career was thrown into doubt following an acid attack that left him badly hurt.

The 27-year-old fondly nicknamed “Mickey” suffered fourth-degree burns on his neck, shoulder, hands and chest in the attack at a shopping centre outside Kuala Lumpur in May last year.

He spent three weeks in hospital and had multiple surgeries. Nobody has ever been convicted over the assault.

Halim returned for his club Selangor in August and last weekend scored a hat-trick in a league game.

Malaysia coach Peter Cklamovski named Halim in a 27-man squad ahead of a home Asian Cup qualifier on March 25 against Nepal.

Halim has been a mainstay for his country since his Malaysia debut in 2019 but has not featured since the attack.

His equaliser against South Korea was voted best goal at the Asian Cup last year.

“I spoke to Mickey last week. I wanted to see his desire and his mindset on this situation,” said Cklamovski.

“I looked into his eyes and he was hungry, passionate and ready to put on the Malaysian jersey and make Malaysians proud and connected to that, that is why he’s in the squad.”

Halim’s case was the most serious and high-profile of a string of crimes against four top-flight Malaysian footballers last year.

The incidents were not believed to be linked. — AFP