KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Top national woman squash player S. Sivasangari got her Australian Open 2025 campaign off to a flying start with a dominant 11-1, 11-5, 11-7 win over Hong Kong's Lee Ka Yi to check into the quarter-finals today.

The fifth-seeded Sivasangari, who received a first-round bye, had little trouble disposing of Ka Yi in the second round of the tournament at the Sandgate Squash Club in Brisbane, thus extending her unbeaten streak against the Hong Kong player to four games.

Sivasangari will next take on fourth seed Rowan Elaraby after the Egyptian prevented an all-Malaysian quarter-final by defeating Rachel Arnold 11-4, 12-10, 11-5.

Meanwhile, Aifa Azman stole the limelight when she stunned seventh-seeded Fayrouz Aboelkheir of Egypt 14-12, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10 in 48 minutes.

A mammoth task awaits the unseeded Aifa next as she is set to face second seed Tinne Gilis after the Belgian outplayed Hong Kong's Tsz-Wing Tong 11-3, 11-6, 11-3.

In the men’s draw, national player and fifth seed Ng Eain Yow was forced to retire during the deciding game against Egypt’s Mohamad Zakaria while trailing 2-6.

Eain Yow had earlier won the first two sets 11-9, 11-8 before Zakaria fought back to clinch the next two 11-5, 11-9. — Bernama