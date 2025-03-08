LONDON, March 8 — Everton face a later than usual kickoff in their Premier League game at Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, and manager David Moyes admitted on Friday that it will spoil his typical Saturday night plans of a bottle of wine.

The game is scheduled for 8pm local time, five hours after English football’s traditional kickoff time, and fans facing difficulties getting home afterwards are not the only ones upset.

“Normally a bottle of red wine down by that time, eight o’clock on a Saturday night, maybe,” Moyes said with a laugh.

“I do think that we’re all becoming a little acclimatised to different kickoff times.

“I think if you’re a traditionalist, then we probably don’t see eight o’clock on a Saturday night as a good footballing time.”

The game had been fixed for the normal three o’clock start, but was selected for TV coverage by TNT Sports, who had already filled their earlier 12.30pm slot with Nottingham Forest’s showdown against Manchester City, while Sky Sports have the 5.30pm slot.

“It’s the way it’s going and I think the football clubs are signing up to it now because of the money that’s coming in through the broadcasters,” Moyes added.

“So, we have to go with it but obviously it will ruin some people’s Saturday night out.”

Moyes returned to Everton in January for his second spell in charge, and after taking over a side which had won just three of their opening 20 league games, he has already led the club to four wins in eight matches.

His side are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league, and while they are 16th in the standings, as they were when Moyes took over, Everton are now 15 points above the relegation zone rather than the one single point when he arrived.

“When I look back I’ll think it’s a big achievement,” Moyes said.

“But when you’re in it, all you can really think about is the next game and winning it or getting something from the games.

“If you said to me when I came in that we would have a period of seven games where we would go unbeaten, I would shake your hands and say thank you very much.”

Wolves are one place behind Everton in the table, but 10 points adrift of Moyes’ side. — Reuters