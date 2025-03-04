KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — National men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao said he has no difficulties preparing for his debut at the All England from March 11-16 in Birmingham, despite not participating in any warm-up tournaments.

Jun Hao said the decision to skip competitions ahead of the All England had been discussed with his coach, Kenneth Jonassen and both parties agreed on the plan.

“This is what we planned together on not entering any tournaments before my debut at the All England.

“Maybe this is a different strategy and technique used by the coach,” he said when met after a training session at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM).

Jun Hao was the only shuttler from ABM who did not compete in the Orléans Masters this week as part of the preparation for the All England.

Meanwhile, asking about his preparation for the prestigious tournament, the world No. 26 said everything was going well as planned by the coach.

He said Kenneth helped him a lot, especially with his style of play, which has become more varied than before.

“Everything is good now (preparation ahead All England). We are working together and have more one by one session.

“For me he didn’t change my style of play but gave me more options on how to play, which has a wider range of tactics,” he said. — Bernama