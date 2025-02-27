LIVERPOOL, Feb 27 — Liverpool boss Arne Slot hailed his side’s winning mentality after surging 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Newcastle yesterday.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were on target either side of half-time as the Reds further stretched their advantage over Arsenal, who were earlier held 0-0 at Nottingham Forest.

Unbeaten in 24 league games, Liverpool are cruising towards a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title but just their second in 35 years.

Slot had to make do with a seat in the stands after being handed a two-match touchline ban for his red card in a fiery Merseyside derby at Everton earlier this month.

That was the start of a demanding run of five Premier League games in 15 days.

Liverpool have emerged with 11 points from those games to more than double their six-point lead two weeks ago.

“All the mental challenges we had, the players kept calm and did the things they had to do,” said Slot.

“Making it as hard as possible for the opponents to play against us, and normally then our quality makes the difference.”

Defeat leaves Newcastle down in sixth, three points adrift of the top four.

The sides will meet again in the League Cup final on March 16, and Eddie Howe believes the Magpies showed they can at least compete with Liverpool.

“I don’t think it was a bad performance in any way, but with the two goals, we could have done much better,” said Howe.

“Both were passes into our box that we did not get tight enough to their midfielders, which is frustrating really.

“Going the other way, we had opportunities and moments, but we were not clinical enough when those few chances did come our way.”

Isak missed

Newcastle were dealt a huge blow before a ball was kicked as 21-goal top scorer Alexander Isak was ruled out due to a groin injury.

The Anfield crowd were in a mood to party after their side secured a statement 2-0 win at Manchester City on Sunday.

And they were given plenty of reason to remain in good voice.

It took the home side just 11 minutes to go in front when the lively Luis Diaz cut the ball back for Szoboszlai to roll in, although questions will be asked over Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope’s poor attempt to keep it out.

Isak’s stand-in Callum Wilson had a huge chance to equalise when he timed his run in behind Ibrahima Konate, only to slice his finish well wide.

Once Liverpool did get the second just after the hour mark, there was never any doubt over the outcome.

Mohamed Salah’s eight-game scoring streak finally came to an end, but he did still have a telling contribution with his 22nd assist of the season.

The Egyptian sucked in three Newcastle defenders before dishing the ball out to Mac Allister, who fired high into Pope’s top right-hand corner.

At the end of a draining run of games, Slot’s men were able to ease to another vital three points in the final 30 minutes.

The Liverpool fans struck up multiple choruses of “we’re going to win the league” in the closing stages.

Even in the closing days of February, little doubt remains as to who will be crowned champions in May, if not before then. — AFP