LONDON, Feb 26 — Ange Postecoglou insists Tottenham captain Son Heung-min is back to his best after the South Korean’s slump earlier this season.

Earlier this season, Son endured rare criticism during his successful spell at Tottenham after scoring only four times going into December.

Although the 32-year-old is currently mired in a seven-game goal drought, Postecoglou had no qualms about Tottenham’s decision to trigger a one-year extension in January to keep him contracted until 2026.

Son set up Brennan Johnson to score twice in the win at Ipswich on Saturday, moving into double figures for assists this season alongside 10 goals in all competitions.

Ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Manchester City, Tottenham boss Postecoglou said there were no signs of Son slowing down.

“His ability to beat players, even in tight areas, is elite. His finishing I think is elite,” Postecoglou said.

“Sonny’s benefitted from the fact he’s been able to have a break between games. We saw that on the weekend after being able to recover from one game to another and having a full week to get his energy levels back, he was outstanding, particularly in the first half.

“And he was great before. You never want to try to predict with players like Sonny how long he will go for because those kind of players I think always defy whatever odds there are.

“It’s because of the way they look after themselves and conduct themselves, the levels.”

If Tottenham are to fulfil Postecoglou’s boast that he always wins a trophy in his second season, he will need a strong finish to the campaign from Son.

Postecoglou, whose side have only the Europa League left as a trophy chance, will look to Son for more inspiration against City on Wednesday with Dominic Solanke and Richarlison sidelined.

“Even this year, as difficult as it has been for us, I think his numbers still stack up. You weigh him up against any winger in the league, he’s still going to be top five,” Postecoglou said.

“He’s probably been top five in the nine or 10 years he’s been here. Not many would rank with Sonny in terms of output on a consistent basis from his position. He’s top 10 per cent of players in his position in the Premier League.

“Those are the facts and if he’s continuing to do that, there’s nothing to say he should slow down.” — AFP