KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — China’s Shandong Taishan were booted out of the Asian Champions League after withdrawing from a crunch group match on today, officials said hours before the game.

Shandong said they were “unable to form a team” because of “serious” health issues within the travelling squad.

Shandong were set to face South Korea’s Ulsan away with the Chinese Super League side on the cusp of the last 16 of Asia’s top club competition, which has been rebranded as the Champions League Elite.

An Asian Football Confederation statement said that “Shandong Taishan FC are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Elite”.

This was after the club “confirmed that it did not intend to report for their league stage match against Korea Republic’s Ulsan FC”, the regional body said.

Shandong did not explain exactly what the health issues were, adding in a statement: “We deeply regret this situation and apologise to the AFC, Ulsan FC, the fans, and the community.”

They had done pre-match media duties on the eve of the game. — AFP





