KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — National mixed doubles player Chen Tang Jie admitted he is dissatisfied with the start of the 2025 season, as he and Toh Ee Wei have struggled to capitalise on their chances to secure a title.

Tang Jie said they had wasted several opportunities to return with a breakthrough victory in the three tournaments they have competed in so far, despite performing well.

“In every tournament, we had chances to go further and even win the title, but we kept falling short in the semi-finals or quarter-finals. I feel we played well, but in the end, we still lost.

“For example, at the India Open, we played well but struggled under pressure in the semi-finals. At our home tournament (Malaysia Open), we started strong but still lost. So, I’m not satisfied (with how the season has begun),” he told reporters after a training session here today.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei began their 2025 campaign by exiting in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open, losing 19-21, 14-21 to China’s Feng Yang Zhe-Huang Dong Ping. They suffered the same fate at the India Open, where they were stunned by France’s Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue 21-17, 21-15.

Their third appearance of the year at the Indonesia Masters ended in the quarter-finals after a 21-18, 20-22, 18-21 defeat to Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran.

Tang Jie said they are using the current break from competition to focus on improving their mental and physical aspects while working on adding more variety to their game strategies before returning to action in Europe. Their upcoming tournaments include the Orleans Masters in France (March 4-9) and the All England in Birmingham (March 11-16).

The 27-year-old also hopes to reclaim the Orleans Masters title after last winning it in 2023, which marked their first World Tour triumph.

As for the All England, the Perak-born shuttler aims to put on a stronger showing this year, having yet to reach at least the quarter-finals since making his debut in the prestigious tournament in 2023.

He is unbothered by criticism from local badminton fans on social media regarding his performances, saying he remains open to feedback as long as it does not touch on personal matters.

“I respect and appreciate their comments because sometimes they are positive, sometimes negative, but I just take it as it is,” he added. — Bernama