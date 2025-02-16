KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — National shooter Alia Sazana Azahari not only fired her way to gold but shattered the Asian record in the women’s 25-metre (m) pistol event at the 2025 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup in Bangkok today.

Alia Sazana scored 44 hits during the final at the SAT Shooting Range to erase the previous Asian record of 41 hits set by South Korean Yang Jiin at the 2024 Asian Shooting Championships in Jakarta.

South Korea’s Lee Siyoon, with 32 hits, took home the silver medal while Singapore’s Teh Xiu Yi completed the podium after scoring 28 hits to clinch bronze.

This was Malaysia’s second gold in the tournament after Nurul Syasya Nadiah Mohd Arifin dominated the women’s 10m air pistol with 239.3 points on Thursday (Feb 13).

The tournament, which began on Feb 9, ends on Feb 22. — Bernama