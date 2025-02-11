PARIS, Feb 11 — Michel Barnier said yesterday there are nine candidates for the presidency of the 2030 Winter Olympics in France after biathlon great Martin Fourcade withdrew his bid for the position.

Last week, 36-year-old Fourcade chose against heading the organising committee for the Games in the French Alps due to his environmental convictions.

The deadline for the position is set for late yesterday before a shortlist is made.

“The process of recruiting a chief executive is also underway,” former French prime minister Barnier, who is a consultant to the 2030 Games’ organising committee, told AFP.

Barnier refused to confirm reported candidates including 1992 men’s mogul skiing Olympic champion Edgar Grospiron and former European figure skating gold medallist Nathalie Pechalat.

The organising committee for the 2030 Games had initially been scheduled to be created last week in Lyon, but it has now been postponed until February 18. — AFP