HARBIN, Feb 10 — Hong Kong on Monday demanded Turkmenistan be punished for a “deliberate attack” that left two ice hockey players needing hospital treatment after a post-match brawl at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin.

“Several” Hong Kong men’s hockey players were knocked down in a fight that broke out on the ice after they beat Turkmenistan 5-1 on Sunday, according to Chinese state media.

Footage shared on social media showed at least three Turkmenistan players throwing punches at Hong Kong players as referees attempted to intervene.

“The Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) strongly condemns the deliberate attack causing injuries to Hong Kong athletes by Turkmen athletes,” the governing body said in a statement.

Two players had hospital treatment and were “stable”, the statement said, without giving the nature of their injuries.

It added that officials have raised the issue with the International Ice Hockey Federation and that it has asked local organisers to impose “necessary punishment”.

There was no immediate response from the Turkmenistan side.

The Harbin Games are the ninth edition of the regional competition and end February 14. — AFP





