KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Malaysian Muay Thai fighter Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff Rakib needed only 70 seconds to defeat his Russian opponent Shamil Adukhov in the One Fight Night event held in Bangkok, Thailand, today.

The 21-year-old dominated the Russian early in the first round of the catchweight category, securing a knockout (KO) victory and extending his record to 7-2 in nine bouts since joining ONE Championship.

His victory in the bout also earned him a US$50,000 (approximately RM222,000) performance bonus.

In the bout held at Lumpinee Stadium, Iman Aliff secured his win by fending off Adukhov’s attacks before swiftly landing two powerful punches to his opponent’s head.

Those two punches were enough to prevent Adukhov from continuing the fight, sealing a decisive victory for the Malaysian. — Bernama