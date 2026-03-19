KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Traffic flow on major highways leading out of the Klang Valley is heavily congested this evening as vehicle volume surges ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said the northbound route is experiencing significant congestion, particularly between Tapah and Gopeng following a fatal accident at Kilometre (KM) 296.7.

“Although clearing works at the accident site have been completed, rainy weather in the area has contributed to slow-moving traffic,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

She said traffic is also slow from Bukit Lanjan to Rawang, Taiping to Bukit Merah, Jawi to Bandar Cassia, and from Juru to Bertam.

On the southbound route, traffic is building up from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) to Kajang and from Bandar Sri Putra towards the Seremban Rest and Service (R&R) area, as well as along the Port Dickson-Senawang route from Pedas Linggi to Simpang Ampat and from Kulai towards Sedenak.

Meanwhile, traffic towards the east coast is slow-moving from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Bukit Tinggi, with congestion on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) from Cheneh to Chukai and around the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza.

LLM expects traffic volume to continue increasing until midnight, as today marks the final day of the 50 per cent Aidilfitri toll discount, which ends at 11.59 pm.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys and obtain the latest traffic updates via the LLM toll-free line at 1-800-88-7752. — Bernama