PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the reconciliation efforts being driven by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) representing the Malay and Indian communities as a reflection of the people’s maturity in choosing the path of peace and rejecting discord.

He welcomed the reconciliation efforts, saying the initiative also uplifted the spirit of mutual respect between the races.

“This is the true spirit and soul of Malaysia, a country that stands firmly on the values of kindness, togetherness and respect between the races.

“We must continue to preserve and embrace this togetherness as the foundation of the country’s strength,” he said in a statement today.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation to all parties, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), who made the effort a success.

“Hopefully this effort will continue to unite us and serve as an example in strengthening national unity,” he said.

Yesterday, 30 NGO representatives from the Malay and Indian communities met to find a point of reconciliation held through Harmoni MADANI programme in an effort to resolve the crisis faced by both communities amicably and comprehensively. — Bernama