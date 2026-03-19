KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Bereavement care giant Nirvana Asia Group has suggested that Cambodian scam syndicates may be responsible for the recent, organised theft of urns from memorial parks.

In an official statement, the company said the incidents did not appear to be random or isolated acts, but rather involve elements of premeditated and organised criminal activity.

“Similar crimes targeting funeral institutions have been reported in various countries and regions in recent years, including Hong Kong and South Korea and are believed to be related to Cambodian scam syndicates operating within the region,” it said.

The statement was issued after police confirmed a case involving 30 urns stolen from a memorial park in Nilai had evolved into an extortion attempt.

Nilai district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said a suspect using a foreign WhatsApp number contacted the park's management to demand payment for the return of the cremated remains.

The case is now being investigated for theft, extortion, and trespassing on a burial site.

Nirvana Asia confirmed it was a victim of the scheme and apologised to the families affected for the emotional distress caused.

The company stated it immediately lodged police reports and is cooperating fully with the authorities.

It also announced that all affected urns from its memorial parks have since been recovered and are being verified before their proper reinstatement.

The company is providing legal, emotional, and spiritual support to the families involved.