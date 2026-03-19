KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Four people, including a Hong Kong national, were arrested yesterday for allegedly operating an online gambling syndicate from a “mini casino” in the affluent Bukit Damansara neighbourhood.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus said the three men and one woman, aged between 27 and 49, were detained during a raid conducted at 3.30 yesterday, according to Utusan Malaysia.

He said the syndicate, which had been active since 2022, promoted its illegal gambling services through various websites and social media platforms.

The operation primarily targeted international punters from countries including Taiwan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for operating a common gaming house, Fadil added.

Additionally, the Hong Kong national is being investigated under the Immigration Act for not possessing a valid travel pass.