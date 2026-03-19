ALOR GAJAH, March 13 — The Magistrate’s Court today sentenced a man to nine months’ imprisonment for stepping on the Quran and uploading the act online last month.

Magistrate Teoh Shu Yee handed down the sentence on Amir Abdul Malik, 41, after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Amir was charged with desecrating Islam by recording and uploading a video of himself stepping on the Quran with the intent to insult the religion at Kampung Durian Daun, Masjid Tanah, on February 28 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 295 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

In delivering the judgment, Teoh said the act was serious as it touched on the sensitivities of Muslims and had the potential to disrupt societal harmony.

“Insulting any religion, whether Islam or otherwise, can cause far greater harm than physical injury as it affects dignity and rights protected under the Federal Constitution,” she said, adding that the offence was even more concerning as it was committed during Ramadan, a period meant for spiritual reflection and good deeds.

The court ordered the nine-month jail term to take effect from the date of arrest on March 15.

The prosecution was conducted by State Director of Prosecution Nahra Dollah, together with Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Mohd Abdullah Wan Radzlad, while the accused was represented by lawyer Ishak Kari. — Bernama