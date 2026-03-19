KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — AirAsia co-founder Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has announced that he is now a grandfather following the birth of his granddaughter, Olivia Rose.

In a social media post, Fernandes said both the baby’s parents were doing well and expressed his joy at the milestone.

"Welcome to this world Olivia Rose. Mum and dad Ollie are doing great and going to be great parents. And I am a Grandfather."

He also shared a photo of himself holding the newborn.

Social media users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, with many celebrating the milestone and jokingly noting that Fernandes had now earned the “real Datuk” title as a grandfather.