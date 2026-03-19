KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The police claimed that activist Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak may have fled to Saudi Arabia and are actively tracking his whereabouts, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said today.

He said checks indicated Tamim had travelled to Thailand and is now believed to be in Saudi Arabia.

“Our records show he had gone to Thailand, but we have also received information that he may currently be in the Holy Land.

“Action to charge him in court has already been taken, and when the time comes, we will take the necessary steps to bring him in to face the charges,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman here.

Earlier this week, Mohd Khalid confirmed that four individuals — including Zamri Vinoth and activist Arun Dorasamy — would be charged in connection with alleged religious provocation.

The other two named were Tamim and P. Mahendra Boopathy.

Tamim is set to be charged at the Langkawi Magistrates’ Court under Section 295 of the Penal Code for allegedly damaging a soolam — a sacred symbol for Hindus — at the former site of the Sri Maha Muniswarar temple in Langkawi, Kedah.

The case involving Tamim, 34, was previously postponed after the accused was found to be abroad.

Magistrate Hemy Annerina Haja Mydin has fixed May 17 for mention following an application by the prosecution to defer proceedings.