KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on securing a renewed mandate to lead the country.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar described Anutin as a “dear friend” and expressed his hopes for continued close engagement between the two leaders.

“As immediate neighbours and Asean partners, Malaysia and Thailand have a deep stake in each other’s success. Our fates are like two rivers born of the same spring.

“I look forward to sustaining my close working relationship with Prime Minister Anutin and to strengthening the Malaysia-Thailand partnership, particularly in trade and investment, border cooperation and the wider stability of our region,” he said.

According to international media reports, Anutin was re-elected prime minister today after securing a parliamentary majority.

Official results released by the Thai Parliament showed Anutin, who is the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, won 293 votes, defeating People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, who received 119 votes. Out of the 498 members who cast ballots, 86 abstained. — Bernama