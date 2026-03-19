KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said Zamri Vinoth was brought to court in handcuffs on Tuesday in accordance with legal procedures and regulations.

He said Zamri’s initial arrest involved a case under Section 505 of the Penal Code, and he is also being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948, which requires a different procedural approach.

“The offences for which we made previous arrests vary. Some are bailable and some are not, particularly during the early stage of the arrests involving four cases in Putrajaya under Section 505 of the Penal Code.

“At the same time, there are cases under the Sedition Act that require their own specific procedures,” he said at a press conference today.

Mohd Khalid added that these differing procedures may confuse the public, but he assured that all processes are carried out in accordance with the law and represent standard practice within the legal system.

On Tuesday, Zamri and activist Arun Dorasamy were among three individuals brought to court in different states over charges of making statements that could cause public alarm.

Zamri, 42, whose full name is Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu, was charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court; Arun, 56, whose full name is Arumugam Dorasamy, was charged at the Jawi Magistrate’s Court; while e-hailing driver P. Mahendra Bhoopaty, 53, faced similar charges at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court.

Zamri and Arun pleaded not guilty, while Mahendra Bhoopaty pleaded guilty and was fined RM4,000 in default seven months in jail.

Commenting on activist Tamim Dahri’s whereabouts, Mohd Khalid said authorities have information that he is currently in the holy land, and legal proceedings against him have already been initiated.

“When he returns, we will take action against him,” he said.

On Monday, Mohd Khalid had informed that Tamim would be charged at the Langkawi Magistrate’s Court in Kedah under Section 295 of the Penal Code for allegedly damaging the soolam, a sacred Hindu symbol, at the former site of the Sri Maha Muniswarar Temple in Langkawi, Kedah. — Bernama