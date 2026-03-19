BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 19 — A childcare centre worker was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a four-month-old baby boy.

Nur Farhana Fazmar Abdullah, 22, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit, but no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

She is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering the boy, who is the son of Ummu Habibah Wahab, 29, at Taska Pintar Hospital Seberang Jaya (HSJ) between 1 am and 4 am on March 9 this year.

She faces the death penalty or a maximum imprisonment of 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 strokes if not sentenced to death, if convicted.

She was not allowed bail, and the court set June 23 for mention for the submission of the chemistry and post-mortem reports.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nur Amalina Harun, while lawyer Muhaimin Hashim represented the accused.

In the same court, another 22-year-old woman who had previously been detained to assist in the investigation was released on RM10,000 bail after being designated as a prosecution witness. — Bernama