KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — A lorry driver pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of committing gang robbery while armed with a parang at an ayurvedic clinic in Bangsar earlier this month.

P. Sangara Lingam, 49, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before Judge Suhaila Haron, Free Malaysia Today reported.

He is accused, along with another individual still at large, of robbing Pakistani national Sajid Ahmed Abbasi, 35, of a ring.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Samkkya Integrated Ayurvedic Clinic on Lorong Maarof at approximately 2pm on March 4.

The charge was framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery, read together with Section 397 for armed robbery. If convicted, the offence carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and is punishable with whipping.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Aisyah Zanyuin proposed a bail of RM10,000.

However, Sangara’s lawyer, Tripatjit Singh, appealed for a lower amount, stating that his client was the sole breadwinner for his family, supporting two school-going children and a mother suffering from kidney disease.

Suhaila set bail at RM7,000 with one surety. She also ordered Sangara to report to the nearest police station once a month and prohibited him from contacting or disturbing any of the prosecution’s witnesses.

The court fixed April 17 for the next case mention.