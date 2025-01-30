LONDON, Jan 30 — Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski is convinced Ange Postecoglou is the “right man” to salvage their troubled season despite a disastrous run of results.

Spurs slipped to a sixth loss from their last seven Premier League games against relegation-threatened Leicester on Sunday and are languishing in 15th place in the table.

Postecoglou said after the dismal 2-1 home defeat he was uncertain over his future as pressure mounts on the former Celtic boss.

The Australian has battled a severe injury crisis over the past two months and will be without 12 players for today’s Europa League match against Swedish side Elfsborg.

But he has repeatedly stated his belief that Tottenham — who are still in three cup competitions — can enjoy a “special” season.

“Yeah, I agree with him,” said 24-year-old Kulusevski, who has scored nine goals in 35 games in the current campaign.

“It’s easy to focus on the league, but we’re doing really well in the cups.

“This is an important game (against Elfsborg) and if we win we go to the next round. I think we can do big things in these last four months.”

A win against Elfsborg in their final Europa League group fixture would guarantee Tottenham a place in the last 16.

They won the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Liverpool 1-0 and are through to the FA Cup fourth round.

Asked why Postecoglou is the right man, Kulusevski told reporters yesterday: “Because we had games when we showed perfect football — football that not many teams can play in the world.

“We played beautiful games against (Manchester) United (wins in the Premier League and the League Cup), against (Manchester) City 4-0, so I think he is the right man.

“We play for him. We want to win for him and to be honest we have similar ideas.

“I am very positive as a guy and I always want to play the football he wants. I have to fight for him because I believe in that football too. Yes, I think he’s the right man.”

Kulusevski admitted Spurs had made mistakes but said they were suffering.

“We are 10 to 11 fit players in four competitions and that’s not OK and that’s why the team is paying that price in the league especially,” he said.

“You can look at the manager and the players but it’s bigger than that, it’s everything involved.” — AFP