BARCELONA, Jan 24 — Barcelona and Uruguay centre-back Ronald Araujo has extended his contract with the Catalan giants to 2031, the club announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old joined Barcelona in 2018 from Uruguayan side Boston River and has established himself as a core member of Hansi Flick’s team.

Araujo has racked up 155 appearances and eight goals with the first team, according to club statistics, and featured in the Uruguay squad that reached the semi-finals of last year’s Copa America.

Barcelona qualified for the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Tuesday after coming from behind to beat Benfica 5-4 in Lisbon, despite an Araujo own goal midway through the second half.

The Spanish club are third in La Liga seven points behind Real Madrid. — AFP



