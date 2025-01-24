PARIS, Jan 24 — Paris Saint-Germain had been let down by their inability to score goals in this season’s Champions League but everything clicked on Wednesday, when they produced a brilliant fightback to beat Manchester City 4-2 and finally kickstart their campaign.

Semi-finalists last season, PSG came into their penultimate game of the league phase in real danger of an early exit, sitting one point and two places outside the qualifying spots for next month’s play-off round.

Their plight worsened when, after a good first-half showing, they fell 2-0 behind within eight minutes of the second half starting.

PSG had scored only three goals in their first five matches in this season’s Champions League — one of which was an own goal — as they made a habit of dominating games but squandering chances.

They suffered defeats against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich before being boosted by a 3-0 win away at Red Bull Salzburg in their last European outing in December.

Doing the same against City appeared a far greater challenge, however.

Nevertheless, they were rapidly back on level terms thanks to goals by Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola, before Joao Neves put them ahead on 78 minutes and Goncalo Ramos wrapped up a remarkable win at the death.

“I thought it was a complete performance, even when we were 2-0 down,” said coach Luis Enrique after getting one over Pep Guardiola, his close friend and former Barcelona teammate.

“This game will strengthen my team. We are a young side, but we showed that we are ready to compete and that they will not give up ever.”

The energy with which PSG played was breathless, their pressing suffocating the English champions, with diminutive Portuguese playmaker Neves outstanding in midfield.

Kvaratskhelia to come

“Magic at last,” was the headline on the front of French sports daily L’Equipe on Thursday, a reference to an adjective PSG fans like to use to describe their team but which has not often been appropriate in Europe this season.

A team that has struggled, understandably, to replace the gaping hole left in attack by the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid came good with four goals in less than 40 second-half minutes.

Barcola had not previously managed to translate his impressive scoring record in the French top flight to the Champions League stage, but he sparked the comeback by setting up substitute Dembele’s goal and then getting the equaliser.

The 22-year-old French international’s current form suggests he is up for the fight for his place in the team following the signing last week of Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian star, who was in the crowd on Wednesday, plays in the same position on the left wing, although Luis Enrique is expected to find a way to fit both into his line-up, as well as Dembele.

Kvaratskhelia will not, however, be eligible for PSG’s final game in the league phase of the Champions League, away to VfB Stuttgart next Wednesday.

Paris, who have made it to the knockout phase in each of the last 12 seasons, are not yet guaranteed to be in the next round as they sit 22nd in the 36-team standings.

However, a draw in Germany will secure their progress and keep alive their hopes of winning the Champions League for the first time.

“We should absolutely have five points more than we have,” Luis Enrique said with a nod to the chances wasted by his team in previous games.

“This is an obvious relief. The Champions League has been difficult for us but we have been working hard to turn things around.

“We will be a very difficult opponent for whoever we come up against. I think we can still improve and that is the objective.” — AFP