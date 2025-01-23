PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — PUMA Malaysia and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today unveiled the new Harimau Malaya (national squad) jerseys, symbolising the start of a new era for Malaysian football.

The launch was held at a shopping mall here, featuring national team players such as Safawi Rasid, Syamer Kutty Abba, and Nooa Laine showcasing both the new home and away jersey designs. Special guest Harimau Malaya head coach Peter Cklamovski also made an appearance.

The official home and away jerseys retain the team’s iconic national colours of yellow and black, symbolising pride and resilience.

The jerseys incorporate PUMA’s revolutionary ULTRAWEAVE technology, designed to provide lightweight comfort, flexibility, and durability, enabling players to perform at their peak, whether locally or the global stage.

“This partnership with FAM marks a significant milestone for PUMA as we expand our presence in Malaysian football,” said Sanjay Roy, Managing Director of PUMA Southeast Asia & Oceania.

Meanwhile, FAM president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin described the collaboration between PUMA and FAM as a new and exciting chapter for Malaysian football.

“Their (PUMA’s) expertise in sportswear innovation and global recognition will not only equip our players with the tools they need to compete at the highest level but also help foster a stronger connection between the team and supporters.

“Together, we aim to create a more vibrant football culture in Malaysia, inspiring both players and fans as we elevate the sport to greater heights,” he said.

The limited-edition jerseys, priced at RM319, are now available for purchase at selected PUMA stores nationwide. — Bernama