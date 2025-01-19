MELBOURNE, Jan 19 — Frenchman Corentin Moutet says he collapsed in the shower 45 minutes before his Australian Open third-round match, with everything going "black”.

The 25-year-old admitted there was “a bit of panic” but he composed himself and took the court yesterday against American teenager Learner Tien.

He lost in three tough sets, with the match marred by seemingly unrelated episode that saw Moutet fall to the floor clutching his leg while serving in the third set.

“I collapsed 45 minutes before the match in the shower. I woke up on the floor,” he told French media after the match.

“Everything was black and I couldn’t see very well.

“It was strange because I felt ready and fit. I had no aches or pains, nothing.

“I’ve got a hole (in my memory). All I know is that I spent 15 minutes in the dark.”

Moutet said he didn’t hurt himself but was left “stunned”.

“There was a bit of panic during the warm-up,” he said. “We did some balance exercises to regain visual stability. I didn’t start the match in the best shape.”

The incident did not appear to hamper him on court, going toe-to-toe with Tien in a 72-minute opening set that went to a monster tiebreak.

But he collapsed clutching his leg after serving at 15-0 in the opening game of the third set.

Moutet got back up and gamely attempted to continue, but was clearly in pain with his movement restricted and lost 7-6 (12/10), 6-3, 6-3. — AFP