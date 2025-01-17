KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah secured their spot in the semi-finals of the India Open today after a hard-fought victory over Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto.

Despite a slow start, the world No. 7 women’s doubles pair rallied to win 21-18, 21-19 in just 56 minutes.

The Malaysian duo showed resilience against their Japanese opponents, who had recently claimed the Malaysia Open title.

With this win, Tan and Thinaah extended their unbeaten record over Fukushima and Matsumoto to two matches.

Looking ahead to the semi-finals, the Malaysians will face the winner of an all-Korean quarter-final clash between Kim Hye-jeong and Kong Hee-yong, and Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee.