KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao pulled off a remarkable victory over China’s world No. 6 Li Shifeng to secure a spot in the second round of the Indian Open, as reported by The Star.

According to the report, in a thrilling encounter at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi this evening, Jun Hao triumphed 18-21, 21-17, 21-17 in 78 minutes, despite a shaky start.

The world No. 28 found himself trailing 1-11 in the opening game but mounted a stunning comeback to claim the victory.

The win marked Jun Hao’s first-ever triumph over Shifeng, having lost all four previous encounters, including a defeat in the Japan Masters final last November.

Jun Hao, the only Malaysian singles player in the tournament, will now face China’s world No. 21 Weng Hongyang for a place in the quarter-finals.