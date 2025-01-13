MELBOURNE, Jan 13 — Nick Kyrgios’s Australian Open return was short-lived Monday as the combustible home hero exited in straight sets in the first round while firing expletives at his coaching box.

Britain’s Jacob Fearnley quietened Melbourne’s notoriously noisy night crowd at John Cain Arena with a controlled 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) victory over the 2022 Wimbledon finalist.

The Australian only made his comeback after 18 months out in Brisbane earlier this month following knee surgery and wrist reconstruction.

Kyrgios withdrew from an exhibition match against Novak Djokovic four days ago with an abdominal strain, raising fresh concerns about his fitness.

The worries were confirmed when, in his first Australian Open match since 2022, Kyrgios spoke to physios multiple times in the second set after wincing in pain while serving.

“I’m sorry for Nick,” said Fearnley. “I could tell he was dealing with some issues.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get you guys on my side,” Fearnley told the pro-Kyrgios crowd.

“So I was just trying to focus on myself, try to play my game and do the best I could to try to move past every point.

“I think all things considered, it’s probably the best match I’ve ever played.”

In the first set opportunities to break had been scant as big serving dominated.

But the world number 92 Fearnley took the initiative in the tiebreak, stretching out to a 6-1 lead via a cross-court pass and an ace.

Kyrgios saved the first two of five set points with bullet serves but Fearnley, making his Australian Open debut, sealed the set in 45 minutes.

The fiery Kyrgios, who had been chuntering away at his coaching box throughout the first set, then exploded into a verbal tirade in his team’s direction during the break between sets.

The 23-year-old Fearnley, in only his second Grand Slam appearance, refused to be intimidated and broke early in the second set and closed out comfortably.

“What’s the point, boys?” shouted Kyrgios at his team, in one of his milder outbursts.

“I’m going to keep going until I can’t any more.”

Fearnley secured another early break in the third, but ultimate showman Kyrgios had a final flourish for his fans.

He was clearly in pain but broke back and then found some more reserves to serve out to love to lead 4-3 and raise the biggest roar of the night.

Kyrgios was energised and elicited another massive cheer when he fashioned a set point as Fearnley served at 4-5, but again the Briton kept cool to stave off any danger.

Fearnley clinched the match on another tiebreak to progress in 2hr 19min to the second round where he will face Arthur Cazaux of France.

It sealed only the third ATP main Tour match win for Fearnley, who lifted four Challenger-level titles last year. — AFP