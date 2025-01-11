KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — We’re featuring the nascent domestic women’s football league, which has gone on for two years relatively unnoticed despite growing global interest in women’s football as evident in the hype that surrounded the 2023 Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

The success of the tournament, which reportedly generated US$1.14 billion (RM5.04 billion) in revenue, wouldn’t have been possible without the advancement of professional leagues around the world.

Spain — which featured top players such as Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Jeniffer Hermoso — became the world champion for the first time by beating European champion England in what fans called a thrilling game that would have given any football fan a run for their money.

After decades in the shadows of their male counterparts, the women’s football leagues have finally gained the respect and following across gender.

Here are the top three leagues (according to www.globalfootballrankings.com) you should follow if you’re a genuine lover of the beautiful game.

1. England’s Women’s Super League

Currently considered the best league in the world. Like the men’s Premier League, the women’s edition features the same English clubs such as Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United.

WSL has some of the biggest superstars in women’s football, like Australia’s Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Hinata Miyazawa (Japan and Manchester United) to name a few.

2. National Women’s Soccer League

You can already guess which country the league belongs to, since the term soccer is preferred over football. The reputation of US women’s football speaks for itself, given the country has won four world titles and five Olympic gold medals.

Before the WSL took over as the first, the NWSL was the mecca of women’s football and playing there would have been an achievement on its own given the calibre players that have donned the league’s shirts. They include World Cup winners like Mia Hamm, Alex Morgan, and currently some of Japan’s best players like Jun Endo and Hina Sugita.

3. Liga F

Spain’s debut world cup win was largely attributed to the growing competitiveness of Liga F. All of the 2023 World Cup winning squad played domestically, mostly with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Bonmati and Putellas, both Ballon D’or winners, wear the La Blagrauna shirt while Olga Carmona, who scored the winning goal for Spain in the World Cup final to earn her the woman of the match, plays for Real Madrid. Just like the men’s team, Barcelona is currently home to some of the game’s best women players.

Uefa Champions League (W)

The European Champions League has always been and is still considered the most prestigious international club competition for men.

Today, the same can be said about the women’s edition as Europe has now become the congregation point for the world’s best female players because the continent is home to some of the best leagues such as France’s Premier Ligue, Germany’s Frauen Bundesliga and Serie A Women.

Last season, World Cup winner Putellas led Bercelona to win 2-0 against French giants Olympic Lyon before a packed San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, securing a back-to-back European title to cement Barcelona’s dominance in Europe.