KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Malaysia’s most prominent and veteran women’s doubles shuttler, Vivian Hoo, brought the curtain down on her more than a decade old career by announcing her retirement at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here, yesterday.

In the second round of the ongoing season opening Malaysia Open, Hoo, who partnered Lim Chiew Sien, was shown the exit by top seeds from China, Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning 21-6, 21-5.

The atmosphere then turned emotional as ‘shuttle hearts’ rose their feet, clapping their hands to show their appreciation towards Hoo as she walked out from the court after calling it a day and waving her last goodbye to the crowd.

Hoo said that although she will be hanging up her racket, she will continue contributing to the sport that she loves by opening her own academy in Balakong, Selangor soon.

“I hope to produce players with talent, especially women players, because we know that since the past we have always been lacking women players. I feel that is my own wish after my retirement,” she told reporters at the mixed zone today.

Hoo can be considered as one of the more successful women’s doubles players as she had helped Malaysia deliver two gold medals in the Commonwealth Games with Woon Khe Wei (Glasgow 2014) and with Chow Mei Kuan (Gold Coast 2018) respectively.

Hoo, who also bagged the mixed team gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Game, also claimed bronze at the 2014 Asian Games with Khe Wei and played at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Meanwhile, Lim said she was pleased to share the court with Hoo whom she described as a good senior since they partnered at the end of 2020.

“I think so far, she is one of the best partners I have ever met because she is very matured and very professional,” she said.

Elsewhere, professional men’s doubles duo Nur Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong crashed out in the second round at the hands of seventh seeds from India Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, losing 15-21, 15-21 in straight sets.

In the last eight tomorrow, four Malaysian representatives will vie for semi-final spots, including two men’s doubles duo, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi and two mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie- Toh Ee Wei and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie. — Bernama