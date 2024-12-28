SYDNEY, Dec 28 — Former Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic won her first tour-level match since the 2023 US Open Saturday to help Switzerland beat France at the United Cup, while Canada downed Croatia.

The 27-year-old Bencic, a one-time world number four who is now ranked 487, took down France’s Chloe Paquet 6-3, 6-1 on Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, winning 10 of the last 11 games.

While she tentatively returned to the court at low-key events in November after having a baby in April, it was her first win at tour-level since her third-round victory at the 2023 US Open.

Her teammate Dominic Stricker crashed 6-3, 7-5 to Ugo Humbert in their singles rubber to send the tie to a deciding mixed doubles.

Bencic fronted up again alongside Stricker to down Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Elixane Lechemia 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) to earn Switzerland the win.

She said it was encouraging to beat Paquet, who broke into the top 100 for the first time last year.

“I’m really excited to be back, of course,” said Bencic, who won Olympic gold at the 2021 Tokyo Games and has eight career WTA titles to her name.

“I had a little bit of nerves at the start and a little bit of rust, so I’m happy I kind of accepted that and tried to fight through it.

“And after, I felt like it went smoother, I became a little bit more calm, and kind of was more able to focus on my tennis.”

In Perth, Canada bounced back after Felix Auger-Aliassime lost his singles rubber to prevail 2-1 over Croatia.

The win came thanks to a 6-3, 6-4 mixed doubles victory from Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez against Lucija Ciric Bagaric and Ivan Dodig.

“It was all about trusting each other and not trying to go for too much,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“We stuck to the game plan and it worked out well.”

After 2021 US Open finalist Fernandez easily dispatched Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-3 to start the tie, Auger-Aliassime got into trouble against Borna Coric, crashing 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The 29th-ranked Auger-Aliassime swept the first eight games, but lost his touch midway through the second set to lose seven games on the trot into the deciding set.

Coric caught fire for a 3-0 lead in the third set but was temporarily overhauled as he failed to serve out victory leading 5-3. He calmly broke back a game later, levelling the tie.

The 18-nation mixed-team United Cup is being played in Perth and Sydney.

Each team features three men and three women, with ties comprising one men’s and one women’s singles and an often decisive mixed-doubles clash.

The Alex de Minaur-led Australia meet Argentina in Sydney later, while Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari headline the evening action in Perth against Spain.

The tournament began on Friday with Spain crashing 2-1 to Elena Rybakina’s Kazakhstan, while China swept past Brazil 3-0. — AFP



