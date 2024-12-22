ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 22 — Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) advanced to the semi-finals of the Malaysia Cup after a commanding 4-0 victory over Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC in the second leg of the quarter-finals at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here.

Hector Bidoglio’s squad opened the scoring in the 35th minute through a penalty by Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi, awarded after Nabil Hakim Bokhari fouled him.

The home side doubled their lead during injury time when striker Bergson Da Silva swiftly converted a cross from Oscar Pasero Arribas on the right flank.

In the second half, KL City FC conceded another penalty when Sharvin Selvakumaran fouled Oscar, with Bergson Da Silva slotting in JDT’s third goal in the 56th minute.

The Southern Tigers compounded Miroslav Kuljanac’s side’s woes with a stunning long-range shot by Juan Muniz Gallego six minutes later to seal the victory. — Bernama