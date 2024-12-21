KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Malaysia were shown the exit from the 2024 ASEAN Cup campaign after a goalless draw against traditional rivals Singapore in their final Group A match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil tonight.

The result confirmed Singapore’s position as group runners-up, advancing to the knockout stage alongside defending champions Thailand, who topped the group standings.

Playing before 31,127 spectators, Malaysia, who needed a win, delivered an energetic performance and dominated the game, frequently launching dangerous raids on Singapore’s goal in search of an early breakthrough.

However, repeated attacks by the Harimau Malaya squad, coached by Pau Marti Vicente, failed to breach the goalmouth of Tsutomu Ogura’s side, who adopted a defensive approach, leaving the scoreline goalless at half-time.

Malaysia could have taken at least a 2-0 lead in the first half if not for Stuart Wilkin’s poor finishing in the 29th minute and Muhammad Haqimi Azim Rosli’s one-on-one attempt that was saved by goalkeeper Mohamad Izwan Mahbud in the 42nd minute.

After the interval, Vicente’s charges gave it their all, but luck was not on their side. Endrick Dos Santos’ powerful strike from outside the penalty box narrowly missed the post in the 48th minute.

A minute later, a header by Mohamad Haqimi following a corner kick was cleared by Singapore’s defence. The Lions nearly stunned Malaysia in the 55th minute with a dangerous header from Muhammad Amirul Adli Azmi.

Luck continued to elude Malaysia as substitute forward Paulo Josue and Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar struck the crossbar with headers in the 62nd and 69th minutes, respectively.

As the match seemed headed for a draw, national goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nadzli made two crucial saves from attempts by Singapore’s Ryhan Euan Stewart in injury time, keeping Malaysia’s goal intact.

This result marked Vicente’s final match with the national team, as he had announced his departure following the conclusion of the ASEAN Cup campaign.

In another final group match, Thailand defeated Cambodia 3-2 in Bangkok to secure the top spot in the group with 12 points, followed by Singapore (seven), Malaysia (five), Cambodia (four) and Timor-Leste in last place without any points.

Thailand will face the Group B runners-up in the semi-finals, while Singapore will take on the group winners.

Malaysia, the 2010 champions, reached the semi-finals in the previous edition. — Bernama