KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Recent Instagram Stories by Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal have fuelled speculation that the United States-born striker will be joining Harimau Malaya squad soon.

The St Louis City II player shared this morning a photo of a plate of nasi lemak and a mug of teh tarik, on a blue plastic table familiar to the country.

He also recently posted a photo of the Kuala Lumpur skyline.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin announced that the Harimau Malaya squad is expected to receive another heritage player in the 26-year-old Wan Kuzain.

The announcement was however slammed by footballing legend Datuk Dollah Salleh.

According to Dollah, heritage players or players with Malaysian ancestry should only be selected if they are able to make a difference to Harimau Malaya and they should not be randomly fitted into the team.

FAM earlier this week unveiled a major organisational restructuring, including the appointment of two key coaches.

It announced Australian coach Peter Cklamovski as head coach, who previously managed FC Tokyo and worked under Ange Postecoglou — now head coach at Tottenham Hotspurs — during Australia’s 2015 AFC Asian Cup victory.