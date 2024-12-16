KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has unveiled a major organisational restructuring, including the appointment of two key coaches.

To strengthen the national and under-23 football teams, it announced Australian coach Peter Cklamovski to lead the Harimau Malay, while Nafuzi Zain will lead the under-23 team.

“He has come to Malaysia to establish a strong coaching team to ensure that players called up for Harimau Malaya training camps receive the best guidance, thereby enhancing their abilities and skills to compete in international matches,” it said in a statement, referring to Cklamovski.

Cklamovski, a 46-year-old Australian, previously managed FC Tokyo and worked under Ange Postecoglou — now head coach at Tottenham Hotspurs — during Australia’s 2015 AFC Asian Cup victory.

He now aims to prepare the team for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and improve Malaysia’s Fifa ranking.

Nafuzi, also 46, has a strong record in youth development, having led Kelantan to multiple President’s Cup titles. His role will focus on ensuring the under-23 team serves as a talent pipeline for the senior squad.

Both coaches will officially assume their roles on January 1, 2025.

FAM said the initiative aims to enhance management, technology use, and medical support, while focusing on improving the overall quality of the Harimau Malaya squad.

It also plans to appoint a new chief executive officer and enhance its medical team with advanced technologies to boost player performance and recovery.

The restructuring is part of FAM’s broader strategy to achieve long-term success and professionalism in Malaysian football.

Further details on other appointments will be announced later.