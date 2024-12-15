SEREMBAN, Dec 15 — Terengganu FC (TFC) has most likely set one foot in the semifinal after comfortably beating Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) 2-0 in the first leg quarter-final of the 2024 Malaysia Cup at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, here yesterday.

The first half of the match saw the squad managed by Badrul Afzan Razali dominate the proceedings by creating several chances to score but had to wait for skipper Muhammad Safawi Rasid to break the deadlock in the 19th minute.

The goal injected fresh blood into the visitors to continue launching waves of attack and almost added to the tally in the 33rd minute through a confusion in the penalty box, but Negeri goalkeeper Muhamad Aqil Abdul Razak, acted brilliantly to prevent the ball from breaking through and into goal.

The start of the second half saw the home team intensify their efforts by launching several attempts towards the TFC goal, but failed to capitalize on the opportunities to equalize.

The pressure on NSFC escalated when their import, Aliyu Audu Abu Bakar, was shown a red card by the referee, Muhammad Usaid Jamal, for a foul on Nor Hakim Hassan in the 78th minute, forcing the home team to play with 10 men.

Head Coach K. Nathakumar’s boys continued to fumble and gave away a penalty when Muhamad Aqil brought down TFC import Nelson Bonilla Sanchez in the penalty box, giving TFC the opportunity to extend the lead in the 85th minute.

Nelson Bonilla picked himself up to easily beat Muhammad Aqil in goal and ensure TFC secure a 2-0 advantage for the second leg. — Bernama